Urena’s homer leads Mobile to 7-5 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Jhoan Urena hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 7-5 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

The home run by Urena came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the BayBears a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Zach Houchins hit an RBI single, bringing home Roberto Baldoquin.

In the bottom of the eighth, Mississippi cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Daniel Lockhart.

Zack Kelly (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Michael Mader (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.