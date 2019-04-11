Beck leads Frisco over Midland 5-2

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Preston Beck homered and had two hits as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds 5-2 on Thursday.

Frisco took the lead in the first when Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Michael De Leon.

Midland answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one, including a solo home run by Dairon Blanco.

The RoughRiders later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Chuck Moorman hit a solo home run, while Beck hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Frisco right-hander Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Parker Dunshee (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.