Florentino hits walk-off double in 10th, Rome beats Greenville 4-3

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Darling Florentino had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves beat the Greenville Drive 4-3 on Thursday. The Braves snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Earlier in the inning, Griffin Benson scored on an error to cut the Greenville lead to 3-2.

The Drive took a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Juan Carlos Abreu scored on a forceout as part of a two-run inning.

Grant Williams singled three times for the Drive.

