Jones’ single leads Round Rock to 8-6 win over Nashville

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 8-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday.

The single by Jones gave the Express an 8-6 lead and capped a four-run inning for Round Rock. Earlier in the inning, Round Rock tied the game when Kyle Tucker hit an RBI double.

Derek Fisher hit an RBI single, scoring Myles Straw in the first inning to give the Express a 1-0 lead. The Sounds came back to take the lead in the second inning when they exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Carlos Tocci.

Round Rock cut the deficit to 6-4 in the third when Jack Mayfield hit an RBI double, scoring Straw.

Akeem Bostick (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while CD Pelham (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Sounds, Tocci homered and doubled, driving home two runs.