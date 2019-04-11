Sports

Cron’s homer leads Reno to 7-6 win over Albuquerque

The Associated Press

Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Kevin Cron hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday.

The home run by Cron scored Kelby Tomlinson and Wyatt Mathisen to give the Aces a 7-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Albuquerque cut into the deficit on a walk by Drew Butera that scored Sam Hilliard.

Alex Young (1-0) got the win in relief while Mitch Horacek (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brendan Rodgers was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Isotopes. Noel Cuevas homered and doubled, driving in two runs.

