Feigl leads Stockton to 5-0 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Brady Feigl struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Stockton Ports over the Modesto Nuts in a 5-0 win on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Ports.

Feigl (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two hits.

Stockton scored one run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Eierman that scored Austin Beck. The Ports scored again in the seventh inning, when they put up four runs, including a double by Trace Loehr that scored Jameson Hannah.

Austin Hutchison (0-1) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven in the California League game.

The Nuts were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.