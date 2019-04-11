Gettys leads El Paso to 6-2 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Tacoma Rainiers 6-2 on Thursday.

Down 3-0 in the third, Tacoma cut into the lead when Eric Young Jr. hit an RBI triple, bringing home Shed Long.

The Chihuahuas extended their lead in the sixth inning when Gettys hit a three-run home run.

El Paso right-hander Cal Quantrill (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Danish (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For the Rainiers, J.P. Crawford doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.