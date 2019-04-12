Gore, Podorsky lead Lake Elsinore to 9-1 win over Inland Empire

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Robbie Podorsky singled three times, and MacKenzie Gore pitched five scoreless innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers 9-1 on Thursday.

Gore (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing two hits.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring in the first inning when Luis Campusano hit an RBI single to score Jeisson Rosario.

Lake Elsinore later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run second, when Gabriel Arias got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Rosario to help finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Aaron Hernandez (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 4-1 against Inland Empire this season.