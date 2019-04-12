Los Angeles takes 6-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

Los Angeles Angels (7-6, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-8, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 2.46 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (1-0, 5.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Cubs went 51-31 on their home field in 2018. Chicago averaged 9.0 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Angels went 38-43 on the road in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team last season and hit 214 total home runs. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.