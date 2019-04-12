Sports

Marlins look to stop 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies (7-4, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (3-10, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.77 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.76 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits per game last season, batting .234 as a team. The Phillies won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

