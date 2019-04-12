Dodgers look to break 4-game skid

Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-6, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.90 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 3.12 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers finished 45-37 in home games in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 33 total triples last season.

The Brewers finished 45-37 in road games in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last season. The Dodgers won the season series 4-3 in 2018.