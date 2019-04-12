Struggling Rockies look to break 6-game slide

Colorado Rockies (3-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Bettis (0-2, 11.88 ERA) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies finished 41-36 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.