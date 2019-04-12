Sports

Ronaldo won’t play with Juventus likely to clinch title

The Associated Press

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Martin Meissner AP Photo
TURIN, Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo won't even have to break a sweat when Juventus likely clinches a record-extending eighth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Ronaldo's won't play at relegation-threatened Spal.

Ronaldo returned from a two-week injury layoff and scored in the team's 1-1 draw at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Allegri says "Cristiano already came back just in time from the injury and it wouldn't make sense to make him play again three days later."

Juventus needs only a draw to clinch the title and then can focus on the return leg against Ajax on Tuesday.

Allegri says "we should get the point or three points needed to win the title. But the celebrations will be postponed" because of the Ajax game.

