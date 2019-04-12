A glance at Round 2 of the Masters

A glance at the second round of the Masters:

LEADING: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen at 7-under 137.

JUST BEHIND: Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods were a shot back.

AND PHIL? Phil Mickelson headlined a group of four players at 140.

LONG LEG OF THE LAW: Tiger Woods was nearly slide-tackled shortly after playing a shot well off the 14th fairway by a law-enforcement officer who fell and slid while rushing to his side to hold off a surge by fans.

NOTEABLE: Four amateurs made the cut, including Vikor Hovland of Norway, who leads the quartet at 1-under 143.

LOST MY HOMEWORK: Bryson DeChambeau — "the Mad Scientist" — fell out of a tie for the lead after the first round with a 75.

QUOTEABLE: "Unfortunately, there's a leaderboard on almost every hole, so you can always know where you're standing amongst the leaders." — Schauffele on his round.

TV: Saturday, CBS, 3-7 p.m. EDT.