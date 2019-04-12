Sports

A glance at Round 2 of the Masters

The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga.

A glance at the second round of the Masters:

LEADING: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen at 7-under 137.

JUST BEHIND: Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods were a shot back.

AND PHIL? Phil Mickelson headlined a group of four players at 140.

LONG LEG OF THE LAW: Tiger Woods was nearly slide-tackled shortly after playing a shot well off the 14th fairway by a law-enforcement officer who fell and slid while rushing to his side to hold off a surge by fans.

NOTEABLE: Four amateurs made the cut, including Vikor Hovland of Norway, who leads the quartet at 1-under 143.

LOST MY HOMEWORK: Bryson DeChambeau — "the Mad Scientist" — fell out of a tie for the lead after the first round with a 75.

QUOTEABLE: "Unfortunately, there's a leaderboard on almost every hole, so you can always know where you're standing amongst the leaders." — Schauffele on his round.

TV: Saturday, CBS, 3-7 p.m. EDT.

  Comments  

Read Next

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

Business

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Cheap Seats

Look what happens when the St. Louis Cardinals bench Fowler. They win.

Other Sports

Michael Cunningham: Mickelson ‘getting old’ but he’s in weekend hunt again at the Masters

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service