Dawkins’ double leads Kannapolis to 6-4 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Ian Dawkins hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 6-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Intimidators and a four-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

The double by Dawkins, part of a two-run inning, gave the Intimidators a 5-4 lead before Steele Walker hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After Kannapolis crossed the plate for four runs in the second inning, Hickory tied the game 4-4 behind a two-run home run by Curtis Terry in the third inning.

Sam Long (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Grant Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.