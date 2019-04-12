Stewart’s homer leads Norfolk to 6-5 win over Toledo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday. With the victory, the Tides snapped a six-game losing streak.

The home run by Stewart scored Mason Williams to give the Tides a 4-2 lead.

The Tides extended their lead in the eighth when Williams hit a two-run triple.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dawel Lugo hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Norfolk lead to 6-5.

Matt Wotherspoon (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Caleb Thielbar (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Lugo homered and tripled, driving in three runs for the Mud Hens. Pete Kozma homered and singled, scoring two runs.