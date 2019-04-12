Sports

Stewart’s homer leads Norfolk to 6-5 win over Toledo

The Associated Press

Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday. With the victory, the Tides snapped a six-game losing streak.

The home run by Stewart scored Mason Williams to give the Tides a 4-2 lead.

The Tides extended their lead in the eighth when Williams hit a two-run triple.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dawel Lugo hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Norfolk lead to 6-5.

Matt Wotherspoon (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Caleb Thielbar (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Lugo homered and tripled, driving in three runs for the Mud Hens. Pete Kozma homered and singled, scoring two runs.

  Comments  

Read Next

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

Business

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Cheap Seats

Look what happens when the St. Louis Cardinals bench Fowler. They win.

Sports

Dawkins’ double leads Kannapolis to 6-4 win over Hickory

Sports

Unroe leads Florida to 10-7 win over St. Lucie

Sports

Cabrera’s single leads Tampa to 3-0 win over Daytona

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service