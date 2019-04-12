Sports

Manzanero leads Dayton to 10-3 win over Lake County

The Associated Press

Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Shard Munroe hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 10-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Dragons and a three-game winning streak for the Captains.

Bren Spillane scored on the play to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double.

Dayton later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Miguel Hernandez hit a two-run single to help punctuate the blowout.

Alexis Diaz (2-0) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Juan Mota (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Will Benson tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Captains.

