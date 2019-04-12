Capra’s single leads New Hampshire to 4-2 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Vinny Capra hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday.

The single by Capra started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Kacy Clemens hit an RBI single and Chad Spanberger scored on a passed ball.

Hartford answered in the bottom of the frame when Vince Fernandez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Fisher Cats tacked on another run in the fifth when Alberto Mineo hit an RBI double, scoring Kevin Smith.

Hartford saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chris Rabago scored on a forceout in the fifth inning to cut the New Hampshire lead to 4-2.

Jake Fishman (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hartford starter Ty Culbreth (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Yard Goats, Alan Trejo doubled and singled.