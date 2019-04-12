Whitefield’s single leads Fort Myers over Clearwater in 12 innings

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Aaron Whitefield hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Fort Myers Miracle to a 5-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Friday.

Ryan Costello scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Ben Rortvedt.

The Miracle scored two runs in the 11th before Clearwater answered in the bottom of the inning when Ben Aklinski hit a two-run home run to tie the game 4-4.

Johan Quezada (1-0) got the win in relief while Grant Dyer (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.