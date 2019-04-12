Ward hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday.

The grand slam by Ward scored Bryan Mejia, Chuck Taylor, and Austin Davidson and provided all the offense for Harrisburg.

Bowie went up by two after Martin Cervenka and Chris Clare hit RBI singles in the first and second innings.

Harrisburg right-hander Sterling Sharp (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hunter Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

Harrisburg improved to 5-1 against Bowie this season.