Sports

Ward hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Bowie

The Associated Press

Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday.

The grand slam by Ward scored Bryan Mejia, Chuck Taylor, and Austin Davidson and provided all the offense for Harrisburg.

Bowie went up by two after Martin Cervenka and Chris Clare hit RBI singles in the first and second innings.

Harrisburg right-hander Sterling Sharp (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hunter Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and three hits over four innings.

Harrisburg improved to 5-1 against Bowie this season.

  Comments  

Read Next

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

Business

Luke Walton out as Lakers coach after 3 losing seasons

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Cheap Seats

Look what happens when the St. Louis Cardinals bench Fowler. They win.

Other Sports

Schauffele takes in Masters roars while shooting 65 that again puts him in hunt for major

Sports

John and Brittany Force top NHRA qualifying at Baytown

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service