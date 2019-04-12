Sports
Morgan, Carter carry Lynchburg to 5-0 win over Down East
KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jodd Carter homered and had two hits, and Eli Morgan struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 5-0 on Friday.
Morgan (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.
Up 2-0 in the seventh, Lynchburg extended its lead when Tyler Friis hit a two-run single.
A.J. Alexy (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked one.
The Wood Ducks were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
