Sports

Morgan, Carter carry Lynchburg to 5-0 win over Down East

The Associated Press

Kinston, North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jodd Carter homered and had two hits, and Eli Morgan struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 5-0 on Friday.

Morgan (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Up 2-0 in the seventh, Lynchburg extended its lead when Tyler Friis hit a two-run single.

A.J. Alexy (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Wood Ducks were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

McKendree women’s bowling eliminated from NCAA bowling championship

College Sports

McKendree women’s bowling eliminated from NCAA bowling championship

News-Democrat

The McKendree University Bearcats women’s bowling team was eliminated from the NCAA bowling championship on Friday April 12, 2019.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Cheap Seats

Look what happens when the St. Louis Cardinals bench Fowler. They win.

Sports

Sadler makes return to Xfinity Series at Richmond

Sports

Whitefield’s single leads Fort Myers over Clearwater in 12 innings

Sports

Ward hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Bowie

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service