Morgan, Carter carry Lynchburg to 5-0 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jodd Carter homered and had two hits, and Eli Morgan struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 5-0 on Friday.

Morgan (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Up 2-0 in the seventh, Lynchburg extended its lead when Tyler Friis hit a two-run single.

A.J. Alexy (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Wood Ducks were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.