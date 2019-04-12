Craig, Robinson lead Indianapolis to 9-2 win over Charlotte

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Will Craig hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Trayvon Robinson had four hits and two RBI as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Charlotte Knights 9-2 on Friday.

The home run by Craig came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Indians a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Robinson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jake Elmore.

The Indians later added three runs in the fourth and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Indianapolis right-hander Alex McRae (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Stephens (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Indianapolis hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.