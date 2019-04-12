Red Sox beat Orioles 6-4 for 1st win streak of season

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts watches his RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Friday, April, 12, 2019. AP Photo

Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made two key catches and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Friday night, giving the World Series champions their first two-game winning streak of the season.

Baltimore's Chris Davis lined out as a pinch-hitter to end the game, extending his record hitless streak for a position player to 0 for 54.

Andrew Benintendi homered and Xander Bogaerts had three hits, helping Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) and the Red Sox improve to 5-9.

Bradley made a diving grab in the fourth, then ended a threat in the eighth with by robbing Joey Rickard of extra bases and Baltimore of a run. Bradley planted his right foot in the padding of the Green Monster and pushed himself just high enough off the wall to grab the ball.

The catch helped preserve a 4-2 lead and Boston tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, one on a sacrifice fly by Bradley.

Rodriguez (1-2) had a strong start, keeping the Orioles hitless through four and taking a shutout into the seventh. He allowed two runs on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He was pulled after Dwight Smith Jr. hit a two-run homer to pull the Orioles within 3-2.

David Hess (1-2) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Khris Davis hit his major league-best 10th homer, his fifth in three games being a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning, as Oakland rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Texas.

Ramon Laureano hit a game-tying homer to start the seventh for the A's.

Davis, coming off consecutive two-homer games in Baltimore, was 0-for-3 with a fielder's choice RBI before his one-out 426-foot shot to center in the eighth off Chris Martin (0-1) made it 7-6.

Elvis Andrus and Asdrubal Cabrera homered for the Rangers.

Lou Trivino (1-0), Oakland's third pitcher, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Blake Treinen got the final four outs, including three strikeouts, for his fifth save in six chances.

WHITE SOX 9, YANKEES 6, 7 INNINGS, RAIN

NEW YORK (AP) — Eloy Jimenez hit his first two major league homers, including a tiebreaking shot in the fifth inning, and Chicago ended a five-game skid by beating banged-up New York in a rain-shortened game.

Jimenez's two-run drive off Jonathan Holder made it 7-5, and he added a 446-foot solo homer in the seventh. James McCann followed with his first homer of the season, and then umpires pulled the teams off the field with one out. The game was called about 40 minutes later.

The game started in a steady mist, and the rain worsened as the night wore on.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (2-1) had a pitch sail out of his hands to the backstop in the fifth, Yankees lefty J.A. Happ (0-2) bounced an unusual number of breaking balls and White Sox right-hander Nate Jones struggled with his grip while escaping a jam in the sixth.

The Yankees have lost four straight.

RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 7

TORONTO (AP) — Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each hit two home runs, becoming the first teammates to hit upper deck homers at Toronto in the same game in the win for Tampa Bay.

The Rays won their fifth straight. It's the second time this season Tampa Bay has won five straight.

Toronto trailed 8-0 before putting the tying run at third in the eighth inning. Facing Luke Maile with the bases loaded, Tampa Bay's Diego Castillo fell behind 3-0 but responded with three straight strikes, catching Maile looking to end the threat. Ryan Yarbrough (2-1) picked up the win.

Willy Adames gave the Rays some breathing room with a two-run homer off Javy Guerra in a three-run ninth. The Rays had a season-high 16 hits.

Meadows and Lowe became the 17th and 18th players to reach the 500 level of seating at Rogers Centre, which opened in 1989.

Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton (0-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in three-plus innings, his first loss in three career starts.

CUBS 5, ANGELS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered twice on a blustery day at Wrigley Field as Cole Hamels and Chicago stopped Los Angeles' six-game win streak.

Anthony Rizzo and David Bote also connected to help Chicago win for the third time in four games. Hamels (2-0) pitched eight innings in his second straight victory, improving to 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 12 career starts against Los Angeles.

The Angels played without star center fielder Mike Trout, who missed his second straight game after he strained his right groin during the team's last homestand.

Albert Pujols went deep for Los Angeles in its first trip to Wrigley since 2016.

But the Angels were unable to overcome a rough outing for Tyler Skaggs (1-2), who surrendered three long home runs in his four innings.

ROYALS 8, INDIANS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered, doubled twice and singled as Kansas City stopped a 10-game losing streak, racing to a big lead and beating Cleveland.

Gordon homered during a six-run first inning against Carlos Carrasco (1-2).

The Royals hit for the cycle in the opening inning — Whit Merrifield led off with a single, Adalberto Mondesi followed with a triple and Gordon homered, with Chris Owings' two-out, two-run double finishing Carrasco.

Brad Keller (2-1) gave up one run on three hits, striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in nine straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Arrieta allowed one run in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory and Philadelphia sent Miami to its fifth consecutive loss.

Arrieta (2-1) took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, when the Marlins ended a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings on Austin Dean's sacrifice fly. He gave up five hits, struck out eight, lowered his ERA to 2.25 in three starts and improved to 100-68 in 10 seasons.

The Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hit into a double play with the bases loaded to end the first inning, but finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. The game was his first at Marlins Park since Miami traded him in February.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits, including a three-run homer in the eighth. Bryce Harper had an RBI and two hits to hike his average to .325 as the Phillies tied a season high with 14 hits.

Sandy Alcantara (1-1) gave up six runs and 11 hits while working five innings. The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games.

METS 6, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run homer, Jeff McNeil added a two-run double and New York kept hitting even without Pete Alonso.

New York has scored six runs in six straight games. This time they did it without Alonso, the team's hottest hitter, who got most of the night off. The first-place Mets, who have won three straight, scored four times in the fourth inning on McNeil's hit and RBI doubles from Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) worked six solid innings, allowing six hits, two runs and three walks while striking out eight.

Braves rookie starter Kyle Wright (0-2) gave up eight hits, six runs and four walks and struck out three in 3 2/3 innings.

New York improved to 8-3 against division opponents (9-4 overall). Atlanta dropped to 2-6 against the NL East.

PIRATES 6, NATIONALS 3, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Moran had a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh scored five runs off Washington's struggling bullpen.

Moran's homer to right center off Justin Miller was his second as a pinch hitter in 34 at-bats. Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak in Washington and spoiled a two-homer night for the Nationals' Anthony Rendon.

Starling Marte hit a two-run single off Kyle Barraclough in the top of the eighth inning that gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead. But Rendon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Nick Burdi (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth for his first big league win, and Felipe Vazquez pitched the 10th for his fourth save.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin struck out 11 and allowed one run in seven innings. Lefty Matt Grace (0-1) took the loss.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Manny Machado homered and Chris Paddack limited Arizona to three hits over 5 1/3 innings to lead first-place San Diego.

In addition to his home run, Machado made a fine defensive play on a sharp grounder up the third base line late in the game. Fernando Tatis doubled, knocking in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and San Diego won its third straight and fourth in five games.

Paddack (1-0) allowed one run and struck out five. Gerardo Reyes, called up earlier in the day, earned the win in his major league debut by getting two outs in the sixth inning.

Three Padres relievers held the Diamondbacks hitless over 3 2/3 innings, including Kirby Yates' scoreless ninth for his National League-leading eighth save.

Luke Weaver (0-1) retired nine straight from the fourth to the seventh inning before giving up back-to-back, one-out doubles to Wil Myers and Tatis.

Arizona has lost three in a row and four of five.