SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Jose Godoy and Scott Hurst scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to an 11-7 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 9-7 lead. Later in the inning, Evan Mendoza hit a two-run single.

Despite the loss, NW Arkansas is 4-2 against Springfield this season.