Yastrzemski’s homer leads Sacramento to 4-2 win over Salt Lake

The Associated Press

Salt Lake City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 4-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.

The home run by Yastrzemski, part of a three-run inning, gave the River Cats a 3-2 lead before Donovan Solano hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Sacramento put up one run in the first inning, Salt Lake went up 2-1 after Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI double in the second inning and Brennon Lund scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Williams Jerez (1-0) got the win in relief while Justin Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

