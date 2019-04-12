Sports

Martinez, Mayora lead Durango to 11-1 win over Tijuana

The Associated Press

Durango, Mexico

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Mayora hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Jorge Martinez pitched six scoreless innings as the Generales de Durango beat the Toros de Tijuana 11-1 on Friday.

Martinez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing two hits.

Durango had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring seven runs in the first inning and four in the eighth.

In the first, Mayora hit a two-run home run, while Javier Salazar hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Raul Valdes (1-1) struck out two batters in the Mexican League game.

