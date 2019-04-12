Sports

Amador’s single leads Monclova to 8-5 win over Laguna

The Associated Press

Laguna, Mexico

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-5 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Friday.

The single by Amador came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Monclova took the lead when Alex Mejia hit an RBI single.

After Monclova added a run in the third on a single by Bruce Maxwell, the Algodoneros tied the game in the fourth inning when Edgar Robles hit a two-run double.

The Acereros took the lead for good in the fifth when Chris Carter hit a solo home run.

Carter homered and singled, scoring two runs for Monclova.

Starter Josh Lowey (2-0) got the win while Axel Rios (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Francisco Rivera singled four times, driving home two runs for the Algodoneros.

