Pirela’s single leads El Paso to 6-4 win over Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jose Pirela hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-4 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.
The single by Pirela scored Ty France and Seth Mejias-Brean and was the game's last scoring play.
Reno went up 4-0 early on an RBI single by Andrew Aplin in the second inning. El Paso answered in the seventh inning when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Pirela.
Dietrich Enns (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stefan Crichton (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas singled three times, also stealing a base.
