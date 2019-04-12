Pirela’s single leads El Paso to 6-4 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jose Pirela hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 6-4 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

The single by Pirela scored Ty France and Seth Mejias-Brean and was the game's last scoring play.

Reno went up 4-0 early on an RBI single by Andrew Aplin in the second inning. El Paso answered in the seventh inning when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Pirela.

Dietrich Enns (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stefan Crichton (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas singled three times, also stealing a base.