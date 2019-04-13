Sports

Marcelino, Castro lead Lancaster to 8-4 win over Rancho Cucamonga

The Associated Press

Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning, and Luis Castro homered and scored two runs as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8-4 on Friday.

The triple by Marcelino scored Ryan Vilade, Todd Czinege, and Castro to give the JetHawks a 7-2 lead.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the seventh when Vilade scored on a wild pitch.

Moises Ceja (1-0) got the win in relief while Rancho Cucamonga starter Gerardo Carrillo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Altuve, Gurriel hit grand slams, Astros beat Seattle 10-6

Sports

Altuve, Gurriel hit grand slams, Astros beat Seattle 10-6

By CHRIS TALBOTT Associated Press

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel hit grand slams and the Houston Astros limited heavy-hitting Seattle by using two starting pitchers in a 10-6 win over the Mariners on Friday night.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Long leads Tacoma to 10-3 win over Albuquerque

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service