Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles (5-9, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (2-1, 5.28 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox went 52-24 in division play in 2018. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.19. The Red Sox won the season series 16-3 in 2018.