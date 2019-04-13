Sports
Cardinals put 5-game win streak on the line against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals (8-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-8, fifth in the NL Central)
Monterrey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-0, 4.50 ERA) Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals enter the game as winners of their last five games.
The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 172 home runs as a team.
The Cardinals finished 41-35 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. St. Louis hit 205 total home runs with 462 total extra base hits last season. The Cardinals won the season series 12-7 in 2018.
Comments