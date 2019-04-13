Sports

Mercedes’ Bottas, Hamilton qualify 1-2 for the Chinese GP

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares for the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares for the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
SHANGHAI

Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton claiming the second spot on the grid. Bottas and Hamilton are the series leaders after the first two races of the season.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will third with teammate Charles Leclerc alongside on the second row from Saturday's qualifying.

The two Red Bulls cars with Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly will make up the third row in what Formula One is billing as its 1,000th Grand Prix dating from 1950.

Alexander escaped uninjured from a stunning crash in practice on Saturday. His Red Bull Toro Rosso team did not have enough time to fix the batted car for qualifying.

