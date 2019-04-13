Sports

Relegated Fulham beats Everton 2-0

The Associated Press

LONDON

Already-relegated Fulham kept its first clean sheet of 2019 and beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday with goals from captain Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had passed up a number of first-half opportunities for the hosts but Fulham struck twice in the second half to pick up its first victory since January and a first win for caretaker boss Scott Parker.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post as the Toffees' three-match unbeaten run came to an end with a wasted opportunity to go seventh.

Cairney opened the scoring 31 seconds after the restart, sending a low finish past Jordan Pickford from just inside the area after good work from Babel.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had the ball in the net for Everton soon after but it was correctly ruled out by referee Lee Probert as Sergio Rico was caught by the outstretched boot of Calvert-Lewin beforehand.

Fulham also had a goal disallowed as Mitrovic was judged to have fouled Kurt Zouma to allow Ryan Sessegnon to fire in.

Fulham extended its lead as Babel collected Mitrovic's pass before coolly dinking the ball over the onrushing Pickford.

