Sports

Orioles’ Davis singles in 1st, ending record hitless streak

The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
BOSTON

Baltimore's Chris Davis ended his streak of futility in his first at-bat on Saturday when he lined a bases-loaded, two-run single to right in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox.

Davis had gone hitless a record 54 straight at-bats, starting this season 0 for 33 before he lined a 1-0 pitch from Rick Porcello to push the Orioles ahead 2-0.

It's the longest hitless streak for a position player.

The crowd gave what seemed mostly like a mock cheer when he approached the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Soon some of those turned into real cheers when he got the hit.

After grounding out in his second at-bat, Davis lined the first pitch of his third into the right-center gap for a double, driving in a run to push Baltimore in front 3-2.

  Comments  

Read Next

Riley reflects on Heat season, says time to think is needed

Sports

Riley reflects on Heat season, says time to think is needed

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Pat Riley enters Heat offseason armed with notebooks, and ready for new ideas.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Embiid in starting lineup for 76ers in Game 1 against Nets

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service