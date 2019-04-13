Sports

Embiid in starting lineup for 76ers in Game 1 against Nets

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Joel Embiid is in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their playoff series against Brooklyn.

The All-Star center had been listed as doubtful to play Saturday because of tendinitis in his left knee that cost him most of the final month of the season. Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 11.1 rebounds.

He has been hurt since the All-Star break, and an MRI in February revealed no structural damage

Embiid missed 14 of the final 24 games of the regular season and played just 64 this season. His injury history offers no assurances his body can hold up over two grueling months and the possible 28 games needed to win a title.

  Comments  

Read Next

World Cup winner Barzagli to retire at end of season

Sports

World Cup winner Barzagli to retire at end of season

The Associated Press

Veteran Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli will retire at the end of the season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service