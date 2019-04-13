Tolbert leads Kane County to 9-3 win over Peoria

Sports

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- L.T. Tolbert hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Peoria Chiefs 9-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Tolbert hit a grand slam in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the third, both off Cole Aker.

Kane County right-hander Justin Vernia (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Aker (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Lars Nootbaar homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Chiefs.

