Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Boston police have seized a drone seen flying over Fenway Park during a Red Sox game this week.

The department said in a statement Saturday that the drone spotted flying over the field Thursday evening was flown by a juvenile.

Police didn't say if the unidentified youth would face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Red Sox officials notified police after the drone was spotted during the late innings of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Drone maker DJI has said the device appeared to be one their models and that the operator clearly violated Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions in place during large stadium events.

Boston police say their investigation involved state police, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and the FAA.

