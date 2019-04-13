Ward hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Drew Ward hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 10-4 win over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday.

The grand slam by Ward started the scoring in an eight-run inning and gave the Senators a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Rhett Wiseman and Zach Collier hit two-run home runs.

Harrisburg starter Tyler Mapes (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dillon Tate (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Baysox, Rylan Bannon homered and doubled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 6-1 against Bowie this season.