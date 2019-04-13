Sports

Novillo scores 1st MLS goal in Montreal’s 1-0 win vs Crew

The Associated Press

Montreal Impact's Harry Novillo, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Montreal Impact's Harry Novillo, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes
MONTREAL

Harry Novillo scored his first MLS goal to lead Montreal to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the home opener on Saturday.

Evan Bush made five saves for his third consecutive shutout for the Impact (3-2-2), who are unbeaten in their last three games.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made six saves for the Crew (4-2-1), who began the day atop the Eastern Conference.

After starting the season with six consecutive road games, Montreal played its first match at Saputo Stadium before 18,634 fans.

Novillo scored his first goal in the 55th minute. Maxi Urruti fed the Frenchman for the strike from 18 yards out. Urruti leads Montreal with three assists this season.

  Comments  

Read Next

Marseille back to winning ways, Balotelli injured

Sports

Marseille back to winning ways, Balotelli injured

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer

With Mario Balotelli forced off the field early in the game, Valere Germain and Luiz Gustavo took on the scoring responsibilities as Marseille beat Nimes 2-1 in the French league on Saturday.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Baseball

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends record hitless streak with two-run single off Rick Porcello

Sports

Ward hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Bowie

Sports

Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game

Sports

Tolbert leads Kane County to 9-3 win over Peoria

Sports

Ion Izagirre wins Tour of the Basque Country

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service