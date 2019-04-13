Whitlock, Wagner fuel 1-0 Trenton win over Portland

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Garrett Whitlock allowed just three hits over six innings as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 on Saturday.

Starters Whitlock and Kyle Hart both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Whitlock (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two. Hart (0-2) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

The Sea Dogs were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.