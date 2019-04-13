Sports

Whitlock, Wagner fuel 1-0 Trenton win over Portland

The Associated Press

Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Garrett Whitlock allowed just three hits over six innings as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 on Saturday.

Starters Whitlock and Kyle Hart both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Whitlock (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two. Hart (0-2) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

The Sea Dogs were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Pineda goes 6 innings, Twins beat Tigers 4-3

By MIKE COOK Associated Press

Michael Pineda labored through six innings, Eddie Rosario drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Guerrero, Galloway lead the way for New Orleans

Baseball

Chris Davis ends historic slump in Orioles’ 9-5 win over Red Sox

Sports

West Ham threatens to ban fans filmed chanting abuse

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service