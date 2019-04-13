Isbel’s triple leads Wilmington to 3-2 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Isbel hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The triple by Isbel scored Cristian Perez and Ricky Aracena to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks tacked on another run in the fifth when Blake Perkins hit an RBI single, scoring Aracena.

Carolina saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mario Feliciano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Aguilar in the fifth inning to cut the Wilmington lead to 3-2.

Daniel Duarte (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Carolina starter Noah Zavolas (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.