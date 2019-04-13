Sports

Conine, Ruppenthal pitch Quad Cities to 6-1 win over Wisconsin

The Associated Press

Appleton, Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brett Conine allowed just three hits over six innings, and Matt Ruppenthal was also effective on the mound, as the Quad Cities River Bandits shut down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Conine (1-1) allowed one run while striking out six to get the win.

Quad Cities went up 4-0 in the third after Trey Dawson hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Jeremy Pena.

The Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Gabriel Garcia hit a solo home run.

The River Bandits later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Enmanuel Valdez scored on a wild pitch, while Jonathan Lacroix hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Reese Olson (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

