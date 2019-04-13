Sports
Kubat, Robert spur Winston-Salem to 4-0 win over Potomac
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Luis Robert had three hits and scored three runs, and Kyle Kubat allowed just two hits over six innings as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Potomac Nationals 4-0 on Saturday.
Kubat (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five.
In the bottom of the first, Winston-Salem grabbed the lead on a double-play groundout by Jameson Fisher that scored Robert. The Dash then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the seventh. In the fifth, Nick Madrigal hit an RBI double, while Madrigal hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Nick Raquet (1-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.
The Nationals were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Dash's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
Comments