Ober, Vizcaya pitch Fort Myers to 3-0 win over Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Bailey Ober allowed just four hits over six innings, and Anthony Vizcaya was also effective on the mound, as the Fort Myers Miracle shut down the Clearwater Threshers in a 3-0 win on Saturday.
Ober (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four.
Fort Myers scored its runs when Royce Lewis hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run in the seventh.
Kyle Young (0-2) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 10 to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.
The Threshers were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.
