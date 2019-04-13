Sports

Ober, Vizcaya pitch Fort Myers to 3-0 win over Clearwater

The Associated Press

Clearwater, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Bailey Ober allowed just four hits over six innings, and Anthony Vizcaya was also effective on the mound, as the Fort Myers Miracle shut down the Clearwater Threshers in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Ober (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Fort Myers scored its runs when Royce Lewis hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Kyle Young (0-2) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 10 to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.

The Threshers were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sports

Brown, Tar Heels spend spring training inexperienced QBs

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

North Carolina is hoping inexperienced quarterbacks Cade Fortin, Jace Ruder and Sam Howell will be ready to take over this fall for the tar Heels.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Ruud, Garin advance to US Men’s Clay Court final

Other Sports

Michael Cunningham: Just like old times for Tiger Woods, who can win another Masters

Sports

Kubat, Robert spur Winston-Salem to 4-0 win over Potomac

Sports

Conine, Ruppenthal pitch Quad Cities to 6-1 win over Wisconsin

Sports

Key hole in third round of Masters

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service