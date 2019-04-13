Jones’ single leads Clinton over Beloit in 10 innings

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Thomas Jones hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Clinton LumberKings to a 7-6 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

Marcos Rivera scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Clinton added an insurance run when T. Jones scored on an error.

In the bottom of the inning, Beloit scored on a sacrifice fly by John Jones that brought home Payton Squier. However, the rally ended when Steven Farnworth got Logan Farrar to ground out to end the game.

The LumberKings tied the game 5-5 in the eighth when Connor Scott hit an RBI double, bringing home T. Jones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Scott doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win. Jerar Encarnacion homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Alex Vesia (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Charlie Cerny (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Snappers, Nick Osborne doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.