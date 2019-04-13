Sports

Cabbage’s run leads Cedar Rapids to 2-1 win over Burlington

The Associated Press

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Trey Cabbage scored the decisive run on an error in the seventh inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Burlington Bees 2-1 on Saturday.

Cabbage scored after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The error by Bechtold scored Cabbage to give the Kernels a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Cedar Rapids took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Michael Davis. Burlington answered in the fifth inning when Jordyn Adams hit an RBI single, bringing home Gleyvin Pineda.

Brian Rapp (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Krzeminski (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

