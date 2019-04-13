Sports

Jones, Trejo lift Hartford over New Hampshire 9-6

The Associated Press

Hartford, Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Mylz Jones homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-6 on Saturday.

Alan Trejo homered and doubled with two runs for Hartford.

Trailing 1-0, the Yard Goats took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Vince Fernandez, Trejo, and Jones each hit solo home runs en route to the three-run lead.

The Yard Goats later added two runs in the second and sixth innings and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Jordan Foley (1-1) got the win in relief while New Hampshire starter Yennsy Diaz (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

In the losing effort, the Fisher Cats scored a season-high six runs.

