John and Brittany Force top NHRA qualifying at Baytown

The Associated Press

In this photo provided by the NHRA, John Force drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals drag races at Houston Raceway Park on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Baytown, Texas.
BAYTOWN, Texas

John and Brittany Force topped qualifying Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway, the first time a father-daughter duo has swept the nitro categories.

The 69-year-old John Force led the Funny Car field with a 3.888-second lap at 319.29 mph on Friday in a Chevy Camaro SS.

Brittany Force also had her best Top Fuel run Friday, a track-record 3.661 at 332.18.

"My dad and I haven't done anything yet side-by-side, but really I'm looking for a win with him this season," she said. "It's a father-daughter year so we're looking to end up in that winner's circle together."

John Force has a record 16 Funny Car season titles.

"This sport brings me together with my children," he said. "That's what I love about NHRA drag racing. We're one big family. But to have a moment with her, that her and I can share together, you really become a lot closer, believe it or not."

Jones, Trejo lift Hartford over New Hampshire 9-6

The Associated Press

Jones, Trejo each homer, lift Hartford to 9-6 win over New Hampshire.

