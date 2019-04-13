Sports

Athletics-Rangers game postponed after long day of rain

The Associated Press

A fan waits out a rain delay before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers delayed the start time of Saturday's game due to inclement weather.
A fan waits out a rain delay before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers got yet another day off when their game Saturday night against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split day-night doubleheader June 8.

After scheduled days off last Monday and Thursday, the Rangers didn't play again after a day of heavy rain in North Texas.

Officials called the game nearly an hour after its scheduled start. It had rained much of the day, but there was a break in the wet weather during the afternoon before it started raining again about two hours before the planned first pitch. The forecast called for continued more rain deep into the night.

Adrian Sampson, who was scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday night, will start for the Rangers in the finale of the shortened series Sunday.

Left-hander Brett Anderson (3-0) will start Sunday as scheduled for the Athletics. Marco Estrada, who has a career-long six-game losing streak over last 10 starts since last August, had been slated to start Saturday night.

