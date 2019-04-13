Sports

FC Dallas hand Timbers 5th straight loss, 2-1

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas

Jesus Ferreira and Reto Ziegler scored and FC Dallas handed the Portland Timbers their fifth straight loss, 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Timbers' Diego Chara deflected Michael Barrios' back pass toward goal, and Ferreira took advantage, slotting the loose ball under goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the ninth minute.

Ziegler converted from the spot to give FC Dallas (4-2-1) a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute. Jorge Moreira was called for the foul, tripping Pablo Aranguiz near the goal line.

Cristhian Paredes scored on a header in the 67th minute to pull the Timbers (0-5-1) within a goal.

FC Dallas has won three of its last four.

  Comments  

Read Next

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

Sports

Orioles’ Chris Davis ends 0-for-54 skid in win over Red Sox

The Associated Press

Baseball Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Football

Larry Stone: Should the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson? Don’t be ridiculous

Sports

Pimlico to lose 6,670 seats for Preakness

Sports

Encarnacion hits walk-off homer, Delmarva beats Lakewood 7-5

Sports

Twine’s single leads Jacksonville to 1-0 win over Pensacola

Hockey

Stars drop a physical, penalty-filled Game 2 to Predators in overtime, 2-1

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service